IT Leadership Series: Moth Innovate founder Wesley Hellyar

Wesley Hellyar, the founder of Moth Innovate, is a digital business strategist and digital transformation specialist “connecting dots” and helping driving business growth in the digital world.

Hellyar has 19 years of experience in the mobile telecommunications and financial services sectors, while co-founding an e-commerce start-up.

During his time in telecoms, he has worked across IT, billing, marketing, wholesale and retail. He was a part of the team that launched the FNB Connect MVNO (mobile virtual network operator).

Additional roles have included heading up digital communications and marketing while managing go-to-market strategies and media budgets. Hellyar was a part of the marketing team that helped Cell C become South Africa’s fastest-growing brand in 2018 with a 48% year-on-year growth (Brand Finance report, 2018).

He also has financial services experience, while working for Nedbank as a digital technologist in the bank’s innovation team, while building out new digital business units, and increasing the digital adoption of the bank’s core base. He was product owner on an initiative that digitalised over 200 000 clients in a year.

Hellyar has past international experience as the chairman and African representative of CSG International’s UK-based User Group Committee, and presents to US business schools as a digital and telecoms thought leader.

What does your company do?

We offer business advisory services, specialising in digital strategy, as well as the mobile telecoms industry. We “connect the dots” and help build businesses that matter in the digital world.

What do you see as the IT leader’s top priorities in 2023?

The top priorities for IT leaders revolve around making strategic decisions that future-proof the business and drive impactful outcomes. This involves cutting through the noise of buzzwords and focusing on initiatives that genuinely advance the organisation, avoiding the pitfalls of merely chasing trends for the sake of ticking boxes.

Who do you most admire in business and why?

One business leader I deeply admire is Michael Jordaan. His entrepreneurial mindset and visionary leadership revolutionised FNB, transforming it into an innovative bank. Moreover, his impressive involvement in building Bank Zero and other ventures like Rain demonstrates his relentless pursuit of innovation and his commitment to driving positive change in the industry.

How do you attract and retain talent?

We inspire individuals by showcasing the vast possibilities in our country and beyond, while empowering them to shine without the constraints often imposed by larger corporations.

If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice, what would it be?

Never stop learning, network relentlessly, focus on soft (people) skills and trust your vision.

What’s your favourite productivity hack?

Speed reading documents and e-mails and picking out the key points to action first. And embracing generative AI with strategic prompting.

What occupation (other than your own) would you like to try?

A pilot or astronaut.

Where do you see the technology industry heading in the next three to five years?

We will witness a significant convergence of technology and business, as the lines between the two continue to blur. AI will play a pivotal role in driving innovation and automation across various industries, revolutionising processes and decision making. Furthermore, the digitisation of every aspect of our lives will accelerate, transforming traditional business models and opening up new opportunities for growth and connectivity.

What is one book you’d recommend to our audience and why?

I would recommend Zero to One by Peter Thiel to TechCentral’s audience. It offers a fresh perspective on innovation and entrepreneurship, challenging conventional thinking and inspiring readers to pursue transformative ideas and create truly ground-breaking ventures. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media