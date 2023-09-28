The Itel S23+ premium curved-screen smartphone is here – at a budget price

Brace yourself for a smartphone revolution. Itel, the global smart life brand renowned for its exceptional yet affordable gadgets, has just dropped a bombshell with its latest flagship, the Itel S23+. And this one is a game changer in the realm of budget-friendly smartphones. With superior configuration, it’s probably the best-value premium curved screen smartphone on the market.

First things first: let’s delve into the stunning 6.78-inch FHD+ Amoled curved screen. It’s not just a screen; it’s a portal to a whole new dimension. Featuring a 59-degree curvature, it wraps your content around the edges, immersing you in every video, image or game. Moreover, with a jaw-dropping 93% screen-to-body ratio, you’re getting more screen area and less bezel.

The S23+ boasts an impressive 99% DCI-P3 colour saturation, guaranteeing that your visuals burst with vibrant, true-to-life colors. Even challenging lighting conditions won’t diminish your viewing pleasure thanks to the remarkable 400 000:1 contrast ratio. Plus, with a crystal-clear 1 080×2 400-pixel resolution, it’s like having a pocket-sized Imax theatre right at your fingertips.

Itel places high importance on phone security. The in-display fingerprint technology ensures that your device remains safe and secure. With Corning Gorilla Glass 5, you’re getting a touchscreen that can withstand whatever life throws at it – including accidental drops!

Ever yearned for a personal assistant that truly understands you? Say hello to Aivana GPT! Powered by Itel OS13, S23+ seamlessly integrates with this AI GPT. It’s like you are having a super-smart sidekick who can manage calls, texts, music, weather updates, navigation, alarms and more, all through the power of your voice. And that dynamic notification bar? It’s a game changer for staying in control.

Equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and a capacious 256GB of internal storage, this smartphone can handle anything you throw at it. Thanks to “extended RAM” technology, you can multitask smoothly, running up to 20 apps simultaneously with ease. And when you need a quick power boost, the 18W fast charge and 5000mAh battery have you covered.

For photography enthusiasts, the S23+ is a dream. It features a 32MP AI selfie lens and an astounding 50MP portrait camera. With a wide, f1.6 aperture, your low-light photos will be on par with those taken in broad daylight. The Eye Tracking mode ensures that you never miss a moment, while the Portrait Lite feature elevates your portraits to a whole new level. Say goodbye to dull selfies and hello to picture-perfect memories!

Among its peers at similar prices, the Itel S23+ stands out in multiple aspects, from its superior display and larger memory to its impressive camera capabilities and NFC support.

Last but not least, Itel values customer satisfaction. That’s why the S23+ comes with an impressive 36-month warranty and six-month free screen replacement. It’s not just a phone, it’s peace of mind.

The Itel S23+ has a recommended retail price of US$160. South African pricing may vary.

About Itel

Established over 10 years ago, Itel is a reliable smart life brand for everyone. Adopting “Enjoy Better Life” as its brand philosophy, Itel’s mission is to provide budget-friendly consumer electronic products and lifestyle products for everyone. It democratises technology by giving entry to technology and connectedness to consumers without prior access to it.

Itel has expanded its presence in over 70 emerging markets globally and has a product portfolio of smartphones, TV, accessories, electrics, home appliances, laptops and lifestyle products.

In the second quarter of 2023, it ranked number-1 global smartphone brand under US$75 and number-1 feature phone brand, according to data from IDC. For more information, please visit www.itel-life.com or connect on Facebook.