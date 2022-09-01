Jaco Maritz to take the reins at Syspro from Phil Duff

Syspro’s chief operating officer, Jaco Maritz, will take the global CEO reins at the Johannesburg-headquartered provider of mid-market enterprise resource planning (ERP) software from Phil Duff, the company said on Thursday.

Duff, who will become executive chairman of the privately held company, said Maritz’s appointment is part of a transition plan that was implemented when he, Maritz, was appointed as chief operations officer in 2019.

“During his tenure as COO, Maritz has been responsible for the company’s business operations, leading key initiatives, implementing new policies and procedures, implementing Syspro’s financial strategy, and driving companywide strategy and priorities,” Duff said.

As executive chairman, Duff will continue to provide leadership, while passing on his institutional knowledge and expertise to the Syspro development teams, the company said. “He will also oversee the board’s activity as well as the external decision making and policymaking of the business, while giving Maritz flexibility to run the company.”

Syspro, which was born in South Africa more than 40 years ago, today operates in more than 60 countries around the world. The company specialises in providing ERP solutions to the manufacturing and distribution industries in particular. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media

