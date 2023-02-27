Jason Neves – from lackey to legend

If you’re looking for an inspirational story of someone going from zero to hero, then this is it. Jason Neves grew from a newbie in varsity, half a CCNA and little experience in hand, to one of the most successful senior systems engineers at three6five. Neves’s story is testament to the power of hard work and dedication, as well as the willingness to learn and adapt to challenges.

Neves’s tech journey started in the typical fashion, with him studying towards the A+, N+ and CCNA technology qualifications. (The CCNA is the basis of the Cisco networking track and provides aspiring network engineers with the essential knowledge to succeed in the field.) What set his journey apart from others’ is that, determined to pursue his passion, he was always on the lookout for job opportunities in the industry.

After spotting his potential and drive to succeed, three6five snapped Neves up before he even completed his CCNA certifications. Although lacking in experience (and official qualifications), Neves was hired thanks to his keen interest in technology and his attitude to work. The hands-on networking experience subsequently helped him gain his certification, and the road was set for him to conquer.

Three6five has long prided itself on hiring individuals based on their attitude rather than their experience

Three6five has long prided itself on hiring individuals based on their attitude rather than their experience due to the belief that “hiring solid people over solid skills” is the key to employee longevity. While skills can be taught and experience gained, a good attitude to life and work rarely can.

Hitting the ground running as an on-site field engineer, Neves’s work ethic quickly earned him the respect of his colleagues and superiors. Never one to settle, he continued his studies and soon received his CCNP qualification in routing and switching. He also used his time on site to upskill in security and various vendor tracks, and by the time he returned to the three6five head office, he was a level-2 network engineer.

With a great team of experienced engineers as mentors, he started 2022 as a senior network engineer. Nick Treasure, CEO of three6five, was key to Neves’s success by inspiring, mentoring and motivating him every step of the way and helping shape him into an exceptional engineer. Neves’s drive and development did not go unnoticed by his peers and superiors and, as a result, he was encouraged to pursue his CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure certification.

Journey

The journey was not an easy one, and Neves did not get his CCIE number overnight. His first attempt in May 2022, after just over six years with three6five, was unsuccessful. It was clear that he was quite demotivated by this failure, but with the help and encouragement of the three6five team and his family, he once again set his eyes on the prize. Despite more setbacks and challenges along the way, he was confident in his abilities and pushed on towards his goal, eventually getting his CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure qualification in September 2022.

After receiving one of the most sought-after qualifications in the industry, Neves is continuing his journey at three6five. He is continuously taking on more responsibilities and driving key projects in the company. He has become a well-respected engineer with his CCIE #66403 validating his skills. It would be fair to say that Neves is now a solid person with solid skills to boot.

Neves’s story is an inspiration to anyone who wants to achieve a CCIE certification. It shows that with hard work, dedication and a willingness to learn, you can achieve your goals. His story also serves as a reminder that success is built from the ground up and that with determination, effort and the backing of a supportive team, you are primed to succeed.

At three6five, we believe in creating an environment that supports constant learning and promotes career growth. We put engineers in challenging positions to encourage continual skills development and exposure to the latest technologies. This way, three6five is always up to date with the latest industry trends and available technologies in the market.

About three6five

Three6five is a leading digital business infrastructure operations (DBIO) solutions provider. Founded by engineers in 2006, three6five understands how to apply digital technologies and how to build and manage digital networks that work best for businesses. It helps clients to identify and seize in-the-moment, business-defining outcomes, helping them to create, deploy and support the forward-thinking infrastructure they need to translate digital technology into business success. Three6five is a proud B-BBEE level-2 contributor. For more, visit www.three6five.com.