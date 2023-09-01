South African-invented JoJo tanks are going hi-tech. The water tanks, which are common in South African gardens, are getting an app.

JoJo Tanks has launched a water-monitoring smartphone app called JoJo Monitor. The app is already available on the Apple and Android stores.

JoJo has a history of innovation, since its founder, Jan Joubert, boiled plastic in his farm kitchen to pioneer roto-moulding of large plastic containers. That was 40 years ago.

JoJo Monitor offers user-defined alerts and setup, using Bluetooth for the initial activation and testing

JoJo has spent four years working with an engineering firm to develop the water-monitoring app as well as three internet-of-things (IoT) devices.

JoJo IoT devices can monitor tank levels, measure water consumption, and detect water in places where you either do or don’t want water ponding.

JoJo Monitor offers user-defined alerts and setup, using Bluetooth for the initial activation and testing, and live readings or real-time monitoring when near the device.

Remote monitoring is carried out via the Sigfox network. Each device comes with a free 12-month subscription to Sigfox. Information can be shared among several users.

The JoJo tank level is the first of the three devices that will be launched. The tank level uses radar, which makes the reading more accurate than ultrasound as it does not pick up the sides of the tank.

Water levels in JoJo tanks

“Put simply, remote level monitors allow the user to manage what they can’t see, namely the levels of water inside their tanks,” said JoJo marketing executive Sebasti Badenhorst.

“The JoJo tank level device … is installed on top of the JoJo tank. It has been designed to be flexible so that it can be used in most applications or employed in scalable solutions to incorporate a collection of tanks.

“It comes calibrated for the range of JoJo vertical, slimline and horizontal tanks and also allows for interconnected tanks, [and] the configuration can be customised for any tank,” said Badenhorst. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media