Kendal trips force big escalation in load shedding

Eskom has blamed the “sudden tripping” of three generating units at the Kendal power station for a decision to escalate load shedding dramatically from 10am on Tuesday

As a result of the trips, Eskom has lost nearly 2GW of maximum generating capacity, triggering the move from stage-2 to stage-4 load shedding at short notice. Eskom had been in the process of winding down the load shedding that had reached stage 4 over the weekend.

#Loadshedding #Stage4 A sudden tripping of three Kendal Power Station units (1 920MW maximum generating capacity) has forced the implementation of Stage 4 loadshedding starting at 10:00 THIS morning until 05:00 on Thursday morning. A full statement will be published shortly — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 13, 2022

The stage-4 power cuts will continue until at least Thursday morning at 5am, Eskom said in a brief statement issued via Twitter, promising more details later in the morning.