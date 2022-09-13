    NEWSLETTER

    Kendal trips force big escalation in load shedding

    Eskom has blamed the "sudden tripping" of three generating units at the Kendal power station for a decision to escalate load shedding on Tuesday.
    As a result of the trips, Eskom has lost nearly 2GW of maximum generating capacity, triggering the move from stage-2 to stage-4 load shedding at short notice. Eskom had been in the process of winding down the load shedding that had reached stage 4 over the weekend.

    The stage-4 power cuts will continue until at least Thursday morning at 5am, Eskom said in a brief statement issued via Twitter, promising more details later in the morning.  — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media

