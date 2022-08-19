Koeberg unit shut down due to mechanical fault

Eskom has suspended load shedding after three days of rolling blackouts this week but has warned that stage-2 cuts could be imposed at any time.

This is after a unit at the Koeberg nuclear power station had to be shut down due to a mechanical fault as well as continued breakdowns in the state-owned utility’s coal fleet.

Eskom said unit 2 of the nuclear facility was shut down safely in accordance with operating procedures on Friday morning. This is after one of the control rods developed a mechanical problem during routine testing.

“To rectify this, the unit has been safely shut down in accordance with safe nuclear operating procedure and the nuclear regulations. It has not yet been determined how long the repairs will take, but it could be up to five days, whereafter the unit will ramp up over three days.”

During this period, the probability of load shedding has increased, Eskom said.

Pointing to the constrained power system, Eskom said load shedding could still be implemented during the evening peak on Friday, from 4pm to midnight, and the same could occur on Saturday and Sunday, too.

“The cold front expected during the weekend is also anticipated to result in increased demand for electricity, adding to the capacity constraints,” it said. — © 2022 NewsCentral Media