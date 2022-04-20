Load shedding could end by the weekend

South Africa will remain on stage-4 load shedding for now as Eskom works to restore more generating units to the grid.

In a media briefing on Wednesday morning, the utility said that there is a chance it could move to stage-3 load shedding on Thursday. There’s even a possibility of ending the rotational power cuts by the weekend.

According to Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, peak demand of up to 30GW is expected on Wednesday evening due to colder weather conditions. Eskom, however, can only supply up to 26GW, based on current load losses.

Three generating units were returned to the grid on Wednesday morning, with at least three more units expected to return later in the day.

Eskom generation division GM Rhulani Mathebula said Eskom has reduced potential power loss from units that are most at risk from 8GW on Tuesday to 6.8GW.

The utility reiterated that the chances of a total blackout are low and that there are contingency plans in place if the country does find itself on the brink of total power loss. It said it is unable to reveal details of these plans due to security concerns. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media