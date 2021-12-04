Load shedding is back – stage 2 until Monday

Eskom will implement rotational power cuts from 9pm on Saturday due to “generation capacity constraints”.

The power cuts, or load shedding, will continue at stage 2 until 5am on Monday, the state-owned power utility said on a statement.

“Should there by any further deterioration in the power system, load shedding might be required to be implemented earlier (than 9pm on Saturday),” it said.

The failure of coal conveyers at Medupi also led to reduced output at the station

Eskom blamed the failure of three generation units, at the Kusile, Medupi and Arnot power stations, as well as a delay in returning a unit at Tutuka to service.

The failure of coal conveyers at Medupi also led to reduced output at the station. There was also a complete shutdown of the Kendal power station ash plant due to an electrical fault, requiring the station’s output to be “reduced to a minimum”.

“These constraints, together with the higher demand yesterday and today, have resulted in extensive usage of emergency generation reserves, which will have to be sufficiently recovered for the week ahead,” Eskom said.

Total breakdowns, it said, have increased to 14.7GW, while planned maintenance is at 6.7GW out of service. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media