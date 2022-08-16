Load shedding returns, and may last until Thursday

Take a deep breath: load shedding is back, Eskom said on Tuesday, with stage-2 power cuts to be implemented from 4pm to midnight.

The state-owned utility, which has a dire shortage of working generation capacity, said in a statement that there is also a high probability that stage-2 cuts will also be imposed on Wednesday and Thursday during the same 4pm-midnight window.

“The breakdowns of a single generation unit at Arnot power station and three at Tutuka power station during the last 24 hours, as well as delays in returning units to service at Arnot, Kusile and Tutuka power stations, have put a severe strain on the power generation system.”

Eskom said 4.5GW was offline due to planned maintenance and a further 14.2GW was unavailable due to breakdowns. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media