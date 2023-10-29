Load shedding returns after nine-day break

The longest break in load shedding since last year ended on Sunday afternoon when Eskom returned South Africa to stage-2 rolling power cuts.

The state-owned electricity utility announced on Sunday that load shedding would return at 4pm, with the power cuts to cycle between stages 2 and 3 until further notice.

The resumption of the rotational cuts comes after nine days of no load shedding and as a powerful weather system brings wet and cold weather to large parts of the country.

“It is necessary to replenish emergency reserves ahead of the anticipated cold weather that will increase the demand for electricity over the next few days,” Eskom said in statement.

“Stage-2 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm today until 4pm on Monday. Thereafter, stage-3 will be implemented from 4pm until 5am on Tuesday, followed by stage 2 until 4pm. This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes to load shedding should it be required,” it said.

Eskom’s load forecast for Sunday’s evening peak demand is 24.8GW and Monday’s peak is anticipated to be 27.6GW. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media