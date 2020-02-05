Load shedding to continue indefinitely - TechCentral

Eskom warned on Wednesday evening that stage-2 load shedding will continue until the end of the week and is likely this weekend, too.

In fact, South Africans should get used to regular rolling blackouts for the next year and a half, it said.

“There is an increased probability of load shedding over the next 18 months as Eskom is conducting critical maintenance to restore its ageing plant to good health,” it said.

Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 11.9GW at 5pm on Wednesday.

"Critical maintenance is being done on units that are currently on planned outages as well as some of those on unplanned outages to ensure timeous return to service."