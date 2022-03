Eskom said on Tuesday it will continue power cuts until 5am on Saturday after many of the power plant units broke down on Monday and are now under repair.

The power cuts, at stage 2, started from 5pm on Monday.

Under stage-2 load shedding, almost 2GW of power generation capacity is off the grid leading to at least two hours of power cut daily at a pre-determined time.