LSD Open: how non-tech sectors can embrace IT’s best practices

If you look at today’s dynamic business landscape, the IT industry stands as a beacon of innovation, continually pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. As the CEO of an IT company, I’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative power of technology and the pivotal role it plays in driving efficiency and revolutionising traditional business practices.

Scott Galloway, renowned entrepreneur and marketing expert, once remarked: “The four horsemen of the economic apocalypse are Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google.” Indeed, these tech giants have not only disrupted entire industries, but have also set a new standard for efficiency and innovation in the IT sector.

One of the trends in the IT industry that sets it apart from traditional companies is the adoption of DevOps methodologies. DevOps, which emphasises collaboration, automation and continuous delivery, has traditionally been associated with software development and IT operations. However, its principles can be applied beyond the realm of IT to drive efficiency in other areas of business, including human resources.

One of the trends in IT that sets it apart from traditional companies is the adoption of DevOps methodologies

Consider the concept of “People Operations”, which draws inspiration from DevOps principles to transform traditional HR practices into a more agile and employee-centric approach. Similar to how DevOps breaks down silos between development and operations teams, People Operations seeks to bridge the gap between HR and business objectives by fostering collaboration, transparency and continuous improvement.

By adopting DevOps principles such as automation, iterative development and feedback loops, HR departments can streamline processes, enhance employee experiences and drive organisational success. For example, automation tools can be used to streamline recruitment processes, from candidate sourcing and screening to onboarding and training. This not only reduces manual effort and administrative overhead but also improves the overall candidate experience and time-to-hire.

Iterative development

Moreover, embracing iterative development and feedback loops allows HR teams to adapt and respond quickly to changing business needs and employee feedback. By regularly soliciting feedback from employees and stakeholders, HR departments can identify areas for improvement and implement targeted interventions to enhance employee engagement, retention and satisfaction.

Furthermore, the principles of Agile and Lean methodologies, which have long been synonymous with software development, are now finding applications in sectors beyond IT, such as finance and education. These methodologies emphasise collaboration, adaptability and customer centricity, making them ideal for addressing the unique challenges faced by these industries.

In the finance sector, for example, Agile and Lean methodologies can be applied to streamline processes such as loan approvals, risk management and customer service. By breaking down complex workflows into smaller, manageable tasks and embracing iterative development, financial institutions can accelerate decision making, reduce time to market and enhance customer experiences.

Similarly, in the education sector, Agile and Lean methodologies can revolutionise teaching and learning processes, alllowing educators to adapt curriculum content and delivery methods based on student feedback and performance data. By embracing collaboration and experimentation, educational institutions can create more engaging and personalised learning experiences that meet the diverse needs of students.

Another emerging trend in the IT industry is the development and adoption of generative AI. Generative AI, powered by advanced machine learning algorithms, has the ability to create new content, such as images, text and even music, that is indistinguishable from human-created content. In the medical industry, generative AI holds immense promise for revolutionising patient care and treatment outcomes.

For example, generative AI can be used to analyse medical imaging data, such as MRI scans and X-rays, to identify patterns and anomalies that may indicate the presence of diseases or conditions. By leveraging generative AI algorithms, healthcare providers can improve diagnostic accuracy, expedite treatment planning and enhance patient outcomes.

What I am trying to demonstrate here is that the IT industry continues to lead the way in driving efficiency and innovation, setting a new standard for organisational excellence, but these approaches are not limited to the IT sector alone. By embracing trends such as DevOps, People Operations, Agile and Lean methodologies, and generative AI, IT companies are revolutionising traditional business practices and driving sustainable growth in a rapidly changing landscape.

The future belongs to those who are willing to embrace change, challenge the status quo, and harness the full potential of technology to drive efficiency and innovation. Together, let;s continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible and shape the future of the IT industry.