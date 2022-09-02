Luno gets South Africa country manager

Cryptocurrency exchange Luno has appointed Christo de Wit as country manager of its South African operation, it said on Friday.

De Wit previously headed regional marketing in Asia for Rocket Internet’s Everjobs, which has since merged with Jumia. He also also previously worked at Media24 and Cape Town Tourism.

“De Wit hails from South Africa but brings years of experience in global businesses, having served leadership roles at True Money, a fintech unicorn with more than 65 000 agents across six countries. These roles included various marketing positions and leading True Money as country MD in Myanmar,” Luno said in a statement.

Luno is part of the Digital Currency Group. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media

