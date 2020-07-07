Massmart to cut up to 1 800 jobs at Game - TechCentral

Massmart to cut up to 1 800 jobs at Game

Walmart-controlled retail group Massmart said on Tuesday that it will cut as many as 1 800 employees at its Game stores in South Africa.

In a statement to shareholders, issued via the JSE, Massmart said it recently completed an “assessment of opportunities to improve our South African Game store efficiencies”.

“Consequent to this project, Massmart advises shareholders that the group has commenced, with respect to its Game stores in South Africa, a consultation process in terms of section 189 and section 189A of the Labour Relations with organised labour and other relevant stakeholders. This process may potentially affect 1 800 employees in our Game stores in South Africa.

The move comes six months after Massmart said it would shut the 23-store DionWired technology chain and 11 Masscash wholesale outlets.

DionWired ceased trading on 19 March. Various Game stores were assigned the responsibility to help DionWired customers with any queries, including collecting products booked in for repair.

The move marked the first significant act by Massmart’s new CEO, Mitchell Slape, who arrived from Walmart in September 2019, Bloomberg News reported at the time. – © 2020 NewsCentral Media