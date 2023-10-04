Unleashing the power of AI for threat prevention

Protecting sensitive data and digital assets has turned into an ongoing struggle. Cybercriminals constantly update their tactics, making it increasingly difficult for organisations to keep up. Fortunately, artificial intelligence has emerged as a game-changer in the field of cybersecurity, offering a lifeline to security teams seeking a proactive defence against looming threats.

The cybersecurity skills shortage and generative AI for bad actors

The demand for cybersecurity experts has skyrocketed due to the rising number of cyberattacks and the growing sophistication of threat actors. However, the supply of qualified personnel has not kept pace. This shortage of skilled cybersecurity experts places a tremendous burden on organisations. Overworked professionals are more likely to overlook important details, miss warning signs or fail to respond quickly to emerging threats.

On top of this, generative AI is transforming the landscape of cyberthreats. It’s refining phishing attacks, aiding cyber criminals in discovering software vulnerabilities, and being leveraged to create malware that can elude traditional antivirus software.

Additionally, generative AI is set to drive the development of more sophisticated malicious bots; automation that is used to carry out high-speed abuse, misuse and attacks on websites, mobile apps, and APIs.

How can AI help?

AI and automation are invaluable assets when it comes to tackling the shortage of cybersecurity skills. These technologies step in to support and enhance the capabilities of cybersecurity professionals and help ease their workload.

Automated detection and response : AI-driven cybersecurity solutions work around the clock, keeping an eagle eye on network traffic, system logs and user activities. They’re exceptionally quick at spotting anything suspicious or potentially malicious. By taking care of the initial stages of threat detection, these systems take a significant load off the shoulders of cybersecurity teams.

: AI-driven cybersecurity solutions work around the clock, keeping an eagle eye on network traffic, system logs and user activities. They’re exceptionally quick at spotting anything suspicious or potentially malicious. By taking care of the initial stages of threat detection, these systems take a significant load off the shoulders of cybersecurity teams. Trimming false alarms : Traditional security systems tend to generate numerous alerts, many of which turn out to be false alarms. AI, however, learns from historical data and uses clever algorithms to distinguish real threats from false positives. This means fewer unnecessary alerts, reducing the fatigue associated with sorting through countless warnings.

: Traditional security systems tend to generate numerous alerts, many of which turn out to be false alarms. AI, however, learns from historical data and uses clever algorithms to distinguish real threats from false positives. This means fewer unnecessary alerts, reducing the fatigue associated with sorting through countless warnings. Forecasting and prevention : AI doesn’t just react to threats; it can also predict them. By studying past attack patterns and emerging risks, AI can forecast potential future attacks. This helps security teams get ahead of the game by identifying vulnerabilities and potential attack routes.

: AI doesn’t just react to threats; it can also predict them. By studying past attack patterns and emerging risks, AI can forecast potential future attacks. This helps security teams get ahead of the game by identifying vulnerabilities and potential attack routes. Automated damage control : Autonomous cybersecurity systems can take swift action in the event of an attack. For instance, if they detect malware, they can automatically isolate the affected device or segment of the network. This containment prevents the malware from spreading and causing more harm, all without the need for human intervention.

: Autonomous cybersecurity systems can take swift action in the event of an attack. For instance, if they detect malware, they can automatically isolate the affected device or segment of the network. This containment prevents the malware from spreading and causing more harm, all without the need for human intervention. Security orchestration and incident response (Soar) : Soar platforms bring together automation and orchestration to streamline the incident response process. They can trigger predefined responses to specific types of threats, ensuring rapid and consistent handling of incidents. This reduces the reliance on manual steps and speeds up incident resolution.

: Soar platforms bring together automation and orchestration to streamline the incident response process. They can trigger predefined responses to specific types of threats, ensuring rapid and consistent handling of incidents. This reduces the reliance on manual steps and speeds up incident resolution. Better network oversight : AI-powered tools provide an in-depth view of network activities, whether they’re happening on-site or in the cloud. They continuously monitor and scrutinise network traffic, picking up on anything unusual or unauthorised in real-time for heightened visibility and response.

: AI-powered tools provide an in-depth view of network activities, whether they’re happening on-site or in the cloud. They continuously monitor and scrutinise network traffic, picking up on anything unusual or unauthorised in real-time for heightened visibility and response. User behaviour analysis : AI can also examine user behaviour to flag insider threats or compromised accounts. It can spot deviations from the norm, alerting teams of potential insider threats or compromised accounts.

: AI can also examine user behaviour to flag insider threats or compromised accounts. It can spot deviations from the norm, alerting teams of potential insider threats or compromised accounts. Streamlined security tasks : Security automation frameworks help to automate routine security tasks such as patch management, vulnerability scanning and access control, both on premises and in the cloud. This reduces the manual effort required to keep security measures up to date, giving cybersecurity pros more time for strategic work.

: Security automation frameworks help to automate routine security tasks such as patch management, vulnerability scanning and access control, both on premises and in the cloud. This reduces the manual effort required to keep security measures up to date, giving cybersecurity pros more time for strategic work. Continuous monitoring and compliance : AI-based tools maintain constant vigilance over security policy compliance. They can detect deviations from compliance standards and take corrective actions autonomously. This ensures that security remains effective and compliant without the need for ongoing manual checks.

: AI-based tools maintain constant vigilance over security policy compliance. They can detect deviations from compliance standards and take corrective actions autonomously. This ensures that security remains effective and compliant without the need for ongoing manual checks. Phishing detection and prevention control: Phishing remains a major cybersecurity threat. AI in e-mail security spots malicious e-mails, detects spam, and learns from data to improve accuracy. It also understands user communication patterns to counter advanced threats like spear phishing, preventing attacks on corporate systems.

AI for threat prevention

Integrating AI into cybersecurity offers cost-efficiency by accelerating data collection and streamlining incident response, freeing up security professionals for strategic tasks. It mitigates human error by automating security processes and reallocating human resources effectively. Additionally, AI-driven cybersecurity enhances decision-making by identifying and addressing security strategy deficiencies, enabling the implementation of standardised procedures for a more secure IT environment.

