Maxtec announces strategic alliance with Imperva

African businesses are encountering various cybersecurity challenges that demand attention. Web application attacks, including SQL injection and cross-site scripting, pose significant risks, while distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks consistently disrupt services. Data breaches remain an ongoing threat, with severe financial and reputational consequences.

Additionally, the growing use of APIs introduces security vulnerabilities that require immediate attention. Navigating compliance with data protection regulations becomes a critical challenge to avoid penalties and protect reputation.

Addressing these issues is of utmost importance for organisations to ensure the security, integrity and availability of their data and applications. That is why Maxtec is thrilled to announce a new distribution partnership with Imperva aimed at providing end-to-end application and data security that effectively safeguards critical apps, APIs and data at any scale, with an impressive return on investment.

Imperva takes pride in its extensive reach and global presence, offering top-notch cybersecurity services to a vast customer base. With over 6 200 enterprise customers spanning 150 countries, Imperva has earned trust and recognition as a reliable security provider worldwide. A dedicated team of over 1 300 employees stationed in 17 different locations allows Imperva to ensure localised support and expertise to cater to the diverse needs of its clients.

Imperva’s suite of security solutions comprises an essential toolset to combat modern cyber threats. It includes the web application firewall (WAF), bot protection, API protection, distributed denial of service (DDoS) defence, and database activity monitoring (DAM).

“The integration of these tools significantly enhances businesses in South Africa, protecting data, applications, and APIs while helping with commercial and financial compliance,” said Maxtec MD Praven Pillay.

Real time

The Imperva WAF is a key component that effectively addresses application layer threats, providing real-time identification and neutralisation capabilities. WAF is integral to maintaining a secure digital environment and ensuring compliance with the payment card Industry data security standard (PCI DSS) requirements.

Comprehensive tools such as API and DDoS protection are crucial components in today’s digital landscape. Imperva’s API Protection shields sensitive data transfer, ensuring secure and uninterrupted operation of digital services. Alongside their DDoS protection tool, it ensures continued business efficacy against intense attacks. Complementing this security framework is Imperva’s DAM (database activity monitoring), offering real-time insight into data activity for early threat detection and mitigation.

Furthermore, the Imperva bot protection solution represents an advanced tool for mitigating harmful bot activity, including content scraping, credential stuffing and DDoS attacks.

“We anticipate that Maxtec’s partners in Southern Africa will highly value the comprehensive security coverage provided by Imperva’s suite. These solutions align with strict regulatory compliance while safeguarding data and application security,” said Maxtec commercial director Christine Nel.

We are excited to deliver these additional security solutions to our partners, reaffirming our commitment to quality and reliability.

About Maxtec

Maxtec is a distributor of market-leading cybersecurity technologies trusted around the globe. We empower our South African and SADC IT partners with best-in-class solutions, support services and managed services to enhance their cybersecurity offerings and secure their customers’ data.