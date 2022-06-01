Meta to ditch ‘FB’ ticker

Meta Platforms said its class-A common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “META” prior to market open on 9 June, replacing its current ticker symbol “FB”.

The company changed its name from Facebook to Meta Platform in October last year in a rebrand that focuses on building the “metaverse”, a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the successor to the mobile Internet.

The current ticker “FB” has been in use since the company’s public listing in 2012. — Ananya Mariam Rajesh, (c) 2022 Reuters