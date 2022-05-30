MTN appoints new group executive for enterprise business unit

MTN has appointed Tumi Chamayou as the executive of its group enterprise business unit (EBU) with effect from 1 June.

Chamyou joined the group EBU in 2018 as GM for large enterprise sales. She has been acting executive for the function for the past 10 months, and so is no stranger to the role.

“Tumi is a seasoned professional with extensive experience in technology, telecommunications and management consulting,” MTN said in a statement.

Prior to joining MTN, she held various senior leadership roles at Ericsson, Egon Zehnder, Accenture and Decipher.

She has an MBA from Wits University and a BSc in computer science from the University of the Western Cape. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media