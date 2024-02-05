MTN enlists community police forums in war on crime

With the ongoing vandalism and theft of batteries and cables at cellphone towers across South Africa, MTN has partnered with the Gauteng Community Police Board to support community policing forums fighting this type of crime.

The aim is to protect network tower infrastructure and minimise network downtime.

MTN South Africa CEO Charles Molapisi said the partnership with the Gauteng Community Police Board will see technology used to prevent and reduce incidents of vandalism and theft at cell towers.

Persistent load shedding in recent months has resulted in a significant increase in theft of network assets

“Persistent load shedding in recent months has resulted in a significant increase in theft of network assets and vandalism of our tower infrastructure… The effect is devastating on lives and livelihoods, and this is why we are ramping up prevention measures in the communities we serve,” Molapisi said.

Gauteng Community Police Board executive chair TJ Masilela said: “Communities must own the technology infrastructure and defend it by using intelligence and the crime prevention measures of the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies.

“Fighting criminals and infrastructure damage needs a multi-integrated approach. CPFs, through the community crime intelligence network, have a chance to make a difference and win the war against crime.”

Pilot phase

In the pilot phase of the partnership, currently being rolled out in Soweto, a command centre has been set up with laptops, printers and other equipment to gather data. Technology such as CCTV and Wi-Fi access points will be harnessed to detect criminal activity and alert responders. In addition, CPF members will also receive new uniforms and equipment like panic buttons and handcuffs.

“Our aim, in time, is to empower CPFs across South Africa to protect network sites in their respective communities. Nothing is more important today than the fight against the crime that is impacting our country,” said Molapisi. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media