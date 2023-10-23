MTN names Liquid exec David Behr as head of new ICT centre

MTN has appointed former Liquid Intelligent Technologies executive David Behr as CEO of its new ICT Centre of Excellence.

In the new role, which he will assume on 1 November, Behr will “accelerate” MTN’s cloud, cybersecurity, internet-of-things and platform solutions for enterprise customers.

The Centre of Excellence (CoE) is a centralised unit in MTN that will “develop and promote best practices, processes and standards for the business”. It will “drive platform and solution development to deploy to business units for execution and customer implementation”.

“Behr’s experience in developing CoEs will help MTN achieve the enterprise scale it requires across its 19 operating markets,” it added.

Behr founded one of Zimbabwe’s first internet service providers in 1995. In 2012, he joined Liquid Intelligent Technologies and is currently CEO of Liquid C2. Behr will succeed Vaughn Naidoo, who held the CEO position at the CoE on an interim basis.

Behr has an MBA from Harvard Business School and an MSc in electrical and electronic engineering from the University of Bristol.

MTN said its “Ambition 2025” strategy relies on the development of world-class ICT solutions. “Behr’s appointment perfectly aligns with these strategic objectives, particularly in maximising its strategic alliance with ‘hyperscalers’ (large cloud computing infrastructure providers) and other essential partners.” — © 2023 NewsCentral Media