MTN expects big leap in earnings

MTN Group said in a trading statement on Monday that it expects headline earnings per share to jump by between 40% and 50% in the six months to 30 June 2022 compared to the same period a year ago.

The JSE-listed pan-African telecommunications giant said Heps is expected to be between R5.42 and R5.81, compared to the R3.87 reported in the same six-month period in 2021.

The number would have been higher if not for several non-operational and once-off items totalling 94c/share. These include foreign exchange losses of 88c/share.

Earnings per share (EPS) will rise by between 195% and 205% (R4.37 to R4.51, from R1.48 before).

“EPS includes impairment losses that mainly relate to goodwill totalling approximately 25c (2021: 73c), an impairment loss on remeasurement of disposal groups of 52c (2021: 2c) and a net loss on the disposal of the South African towers of 45c,” the group said.

MTN is expected to publish its 2022 interim results on Thursday, 11 August. – © 2022 NewsCentral Media