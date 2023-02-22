MTN hikes prices, blaming power cuts and crime

MTN South Africa is increasing its consumer post-paid subscription fees by an average of 5.1%, blaming a “challenging market environment” for the need to push through the price hikes.
The new prices will come into effect on 1 April.
“The impact of the inflationary environment has resulted in increased input costs, driven by load shedding and rising fuel usage, which has been further aggravated by ongoing battery theft and vandalism,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Describing the increases as “unavoidable”, MTN said it will continue to invest in its network, including in battery roll-out to mitigate against the impact of load shedding.
“In some instances, the actual subscription fee increase may be higher than the average of 5.1%, with a maximum of 7.4%. This mainly represents a R10 increase from R135 to R145 on our Mega XS price plans,” MTN said.
Voice call rates per minute will also be increased on average by 4%, or a maximum of 10c/minute. Out-of-bundle data and SMS rates have been reduced to 25c/MB and 35c/message, respectively.
Instalments on handsets and other devices as part of contract deals will not be affected by the increase.
Resilience
“We want to assure customers we are working very hard to build the resilience of our network with batteries and generators and added security to guard against theft and vandalism,” the company said.
Details about all of the adjusted prices are included in the MTN-supplied table below. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media
|Subscription fee per month
|Local voice call
|Consumer contract price plan
|New
|Variance
|Var %
|New
|Variance
|Var %
|MyMTN Sky Bronze
|889.00
|50.00
|6.0%
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0%
|MyMTN Sky Bronze TopUp
|889.00
|30.00
|3.5%
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0%
|MyMTN Sky Silver
|1,099.00
|50.00
|4.8%
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0%
|MyMTN Sky Silver TopUp
|1,099.00
|30.00
|2.8%
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0%
|MTN Sky
|1,099.00
|50.00
|4.8%
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0%
|MyMTN Sky Gold
|1,649.00
|74.00
|4.7%
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0%
|MyMTN Sky Gold TopUp
|1,649.00
|54.00
|3.4%
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0%
|MyMTN Sky Platinum
|2,199.00
|100.00
|4.8%
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0%
|MyMTN Sky Platinum TopUp
|2,199.00
|80.00
|3.8%
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0%
|MTN Mega Gigs XS
|145.00
|10.00
|7.4%
|1.05
|0.06
|6.1%
|MTN Mega Gigs XS TopUp
|145.00
|(10.00)
|-6.5%
|1.05
|0.06
|6.1%
|MTN Mega Gigs S
|219.00
|10.00
|4.8%
|1.05
|0.06
|6.1%
|MTN Mega Gigs S TopUp
|219.00
|(10.00)
|-4.4%
|1.05
|0.06
|6.1%
|MTN Mega Gigs M
|335.00
|20.00
|6.3%
|1.05
|0.06
|6.1%
|MTN Mega Gigs M TopUp
|335.00
|0.00
|0.0%
|1.05
|0.06
|6.1%
|MTN Mega Gigs L
|449.00
|30.00
|7.2%
|1.05
|0.06
|6.1%
|MTN Mega Gigs L TopUp
|449.00
|10.00
|2.3%
|1.05
|0.06
|6.1%
|MTN Mega Gigs XL
|649.00
|20.00
|3.2%
|1.05
|0.06
|6.1%
|MTN Mega Gigs XL TopUp
|649.00
|0.00
|0.0%
|1.05
|0.06
|6.1%
|MTN Mega Talk XS
|145.00
|10.00
|7.4%
|1.05
|0.06
|6.1%
|MTN Mega Talk XS TopUp
|145.00
|(10.00)
|-6.5%
|1.05
|0.06
|6.1%
|MTN Mega Talk S
|219.00
|10.00
|4.8%
|0.95
|0.06
|6.7%
|MTN Mega Talk S TopUp
|219.00
|(10.00)
|-4.4%
|0.95
|0.06
|6.7%
|MTN Mega Talk M
|335.00
|20.00
|6.3%
|0.85
|0.06
|7.6%
|MTN Mega Talk M TopUp
|335.00
|0.00
|0.0%
|0.85
|0.06
|7.6%
|MTN Mega Talk L
|449.00
|30.00
|7.2%
|0.69
|0.00
|0.0%
|MTN Mega Talk L TopUp
|449.00
|10.00
|2.3%
|0.69
|0.00
|0.0%
|MTN Mega Talk XL
|649.00
|20.00
|3.2%
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0%
|MTN Mega Talk XL TopUp
|649.00
|0.00
|0.0%
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0%
|My MTN Mega Flex R65
|52.50
|3.50
|7.1%
|1.25
|0.05
|4.2%
|My MTN Mega Flex R65 TopUp
|70.00
|1.00
|1.4%
|1.25
|0.05
|4.2%
|My MTN Mega Flex R135
|105.00
|6.00
|6.1%
|1.25
|0.05
|4.2%
|My MTN Mega Flex R135 TopUp
|125.00
|6.00
|5.0%
|1.25
|0.05
|4.2%
|My MTN Mega Flex R230
|170.00
|11.00
|6.9%
|1.25
|0.05
|4.2%
|My MTN Mega Flex R230 TopUp
|190.00
|11.00
|6.1%
|1.25
|0.05
|4.2%
|My MTN Mega Flex R370
|265.00
|16.00
|6.4%
|1.25
|0.05
|4.2%
|My MTN Mega Flex R370 TopUp
|285.00
|16.00
|5.9%
|1.25
|0.05
|4.2%
|My MTNChoice 1GB
|32.00
|2.00
|6.7%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|My MTNChoice 1GB TopUp
|53.00
|3.00
|6.0%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|My MTNChoice 2GB
|42.50
|2.50
|6.3%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|My MTNChoice 2GB TopUp
|64.00
|4.00
|6.7%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|My MTNChoice 8GB
|112.50
|7.50
|7.1%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|My MTNChoice 8GB TopUp
|132.50
|7.50
|6.0%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|My MTNChoice 20GB
|165.00
|10.00
|6.5%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|My MTNChoice 20GB TopUp
|185.00
|10.00
|5.7%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|My MTNChoice 40GB
|219.00
|10.00
|4.8%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|My MTNChoice 40GB TopUp
|239.00
|10.00
|4.4%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|My MTNChoice 80GB
|335.00
|20.00
|6.3%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|My MTNChoice 80GB TopUp
|349.00
|14.00
|4.2%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|My MTNChoice 100GB
|559.00
|34.00
|6.5%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|My MTNChoice 100GB TopUp
|579.00
|34.00
|6.2%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|MTN Made For Home 150GB
|319.00
|20.00
|6.7%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|MTN Made For Home 220GB
|419.00
|20.00
|5.0%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|MTN Made For Home 400GB
|739.00
|40.00
|5.7%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|MTN Made For Home 1TB
|1,449.00
|50.00
|3.6%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|MyMTN Home Uncapped FLTE 10Mbps FUP 400GB 2Mbps
|529.00
|30.00
|6.0%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|MyMTN Home Uncapped FLTE 20Mbps FUP 600GB 4Mbps
|739.00
|40.00
|5.7%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|MyMTN Home Uncapped FLTE 30Mbps FUP 700GB 4Mbps
|849.00
|50.00
|6.3%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|MyMTN Home Uncapped 5G 30Mbps FUP 800GB 4Mbps
|949.00
|50.00
|5.6%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|MyMTN Home Uncapped 5G 50Mbps FUP 1TB 4Mbps
|1,049.00
|50.00
|5.0%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|MyMTN Home Uncapped 5G 100Mbps FUP 2TB 4Mbps
|1,149.00
|50.00
|4.5%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|My MTNChoice Flexi R30
|30.00
|0.00
|0.0%
|1.99
|0.09
|4.7%
|My MTNChoice Flexi R55
|55.00
|0.00
|0.0%
|1.99
|0.09
|4.7%
|My MTNChoice Flexi R60
|60.00
|0.00
|0.0%
|1.99
|0.09
|4.7%
|My MTNChoice Flexi R110
|110.00
|0.00
|0.0%
|1.99
|0.09
|4.7%
|My MTNChoice Flexi R120
|120.00
|0.00
|0.0%
|1.99
|0.09
|4.7%
|My MTNChoice Flexi R200
|200.00
|0.00
|0.0%
|1.90
|0.09
|5.0%
|My MTNChoice Flexi R220
|220.00
|0.00
|0.0%
|1.90
|0.09
|5.0%
|My MTNChoice Flexi R350
|350.00
|0.00
|0.0%
|1.90
|0.09
|5.0%
|MTN Made For Me XS
|112.50
|7.50
|7.1%
|1.05
|0.06
|6.1%
|MTN Made For Me S
|219.00
|10.00
|4.8%
|1.05
|0.06
|6.1%
|MTN Made For Me M
|335.00
|20.00
|6.3%
|0.85
|0.06
|7.6%
|MTN Made For Me L
|499.00
|24.00
|5.1%
|0.69
|0.00
|0.0%
|MTN Made For Me XL
|779.00
|44.00
|6.0%
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0%
|My MTNChoice Zero
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0%
|1.90
|0.10
|5.6%
|MyMTN Sky Zero
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0%
|1.90
|0.10
|5.6%
|MTN 50GB – Black Friday 2022
|209.00
|10.00
|5.0%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|MTN 100GB – Black Friday 2022
|319.00
|20.00
|6.7%
|1.99
|0.00
|0.0%
|MTN Sky Bronze – Black Friday 2022
|639.00
|40.00
|6.7%
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0%