    MTN hikes prices, blaming power cuts and crime

    MTN South Africa is increasing its consumer post-paid subscription fees by an average of 5.1%. Voice tariffs are also rising.
    MTN South Africa is increasing its consumer post-paid subscription fees by an average of 5.1%, blaming a “challenging market environment” for the need to push through the price hikes.

    The new prices will come into effect on 1 April.

    “The impact of the inflationary environment has resulted in increased input costs, driven by load shedding and rising fuel usage, which has been further aggravated by ongoing battery theft and vandalism,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

    Describing the increases as “unavoidable”, MTN said it will continue to invest in its network, including in battery roll-out to mitigate against the impact of load shedding.

    “In some instances, the actual subscription fee increase may be higher than the average of 5.1%, with a maximum of 7.4%. This mainly represents a R10 increase from R135 to R145 on our Mega XS price plans,” MTN said.

    Voice call rates per minute will also be increased on average by 4%, or a maximum of 10c/minute. Out-of-bundle data and SMS rates have been reduced to 25c/MB and 35c/message, respectively.

    Instalments on handsets and other devices as part of contract deals will not be affected by the increase.

    Resilience

    “We want to assure customers we are working very hard to build the resilience of our network with batteries and generators and added security to guard against theft and vandalism,” the company said.

    Details about all of the adjusted prices are included in the MTN-supplied table below.  – © 2023 NewsCentral Media

    Subscription fee per month Local voice call
    Consumer contract price plan New Variance Var % New Variance Var %
    MyMTN Sky Bronze 889.00 50.00 6.0% 0.50 0.00 0.0%
    MyMTN Sky Bronze TopUp 889.00 30.00 3.5% 0.50 0.00 0.0%
    MyMTN Sky Silver 1,099.00 50.00 4.8% 0.50 0.00 0.0%
    MyMTN Sky Silver TopUp 1,099.00 30.00 2.8% 0.50 0.00 0.0%
    MTN Sky 1,099.00 50.00 4.8% 0.50 0.00 0.0%
    MyMTN Sky Gold 1,649.00 74.00 4.7% 0.50 0.00 0.0%
    MyMTN Sky Gold TopUp 1,649.00 54.00 3.4% 0.50 0.00 0.0%
    MyMTN Sky Platinum 2,199.00 100.00 4.8% 0.50 0.00 0.0%
    MyMTN Sky Platinum TopUp 2,199.00 80.00 3.8% 0.50 0.00 0.0%
    MTN Mega Gigs XS 145.00 10.00 7.4% 1.05 0.06 6.1%
    MTN Mega Gigs XS TopUp 145.00 (10.00) -6.5% 1.05 0.06 6.1%
    MTN Mega Gigs S 219.00 10.00 4.8% 1.05 0.06 6.1%
    MTN Mega Gigs S TopUp 219.00 (10.00) -4.4% 1.05 0.06 6.1%
    MTN Mega Gigs M 335.00 20.00 6.3% 1.05 0.06 6.1%
    MTN Mega Gigs M TopUp 335.00 0.00 0.0% 1.05 0.06 6.1%
    MTN Mega Gigs L 449.00 30.00 7.2% 1.05 0.06 6.1%
    MTN Mega Gigs L TopUp 449.00 10.00 2.3% 1.05 0.06 6.1%
    MTN Mega Gigs XL 649.00 20.00 3.2% 1.05 0.06 6.1%
    MTN Mega Gigs XL TopUp 649.00 0.00 0.0% 1.05 0.06 6.1%
    MTN Mega Talk XS 145.00 10.00 7.4% 1.05 0.06 6.1%
    MTN Mega Talk XS TopUp 145.00 (10.00) -6.5% 1.05 0.06 6.1%
    MTN Mega Talk S 219.00 10.00 4.8% 0.95 0.06 6.7%
    MTN Mega Talk S TopUp 219.00 (10.00) -4.4% 0.95 0.06 6.7%
    MTN Mega Talk M 335.00 20.00 6.3% 0.85 0.06 7.6%
    MTN Mega Talk M TopUp 335.00 0.00 0.0% 0.85 0.06 7.6%
    MTN Mega Talk L 449.00 30.00 7.2% 0.69 0.00 0.0%
    MTN Mega Talk L TopUp 449.00 10.00 2.3% 0.69 0.00 0.0%
    MTN Mega Talk XL 649.00 20.00 3.2% 0.50 0.00 0.0%
    MTN Mega Talk XL TopUp 649.00 0.00 0.0% 0.50 0.00 0.0%
    My MTN Mega Flex R65 52.50 3.50 7.1% 1.25 0.05 4.2%
    My MTN Mega Flex R65 TopUp 70.00 1.00 1.4% 1.25 0.05 4.2%
    My MTN Mega Flex R135 105.00 6.00 6.1% 1.25 0.05 4.2%
    My MTN Mega Flex R135 TopUp 125.00 6.00 5.0% 1.25 0.05 4.2%
    My MTN Mega Flex R230 170.00 11.00 6.9% 1.25 0.05 4.2%
    My MTN Mega Flex R230 TopUp 190.00 11.00 6.1% 1.25 0.05 4.2%
    My MTN Mega Flex R370 265.00 16.00 6.4% 1.25 0.05 4.2%
    My MTN Mega Flex R370 TopUp 285.00 16.00 5.9% 1.25 0.05 4.2%
    My MTNChoice 1GB 32.00 2.00 6.7% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    My MTNChoice 1GB TopUp 53.00 3.00 6.0% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    My MTNChoice 2GB 42.50 2.50 6.3% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    My MTNChoice 2GB TopUp 64.00 4.00 6.7% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    My MTNChoice 8GB 112.50 7.50 7.1% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    My MTNChoice 8GB TopUp 132.50 7.50 6.0% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    My MTNChoice 20GB 165.00 10.00 6.5% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    My MTNChoice 20GB TopUp 185.00 10.00 5.7% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    My MTNChoice 40GB 219.00 10.00 4.8% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    My MTNChoice 40GB TopUp 239.00 10.00 4.4% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    My MTNChoice 80GB 335.00 20.00 6.3% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    My MTNChoice 80GB TopUp 349.00 14.00 4.2% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    My MTNChoice 100GB 559.00 34.00 6.5% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    My MTNChoice 100GB TopUp 579.00 34.00 6.2% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    MTN Made For Home 150GB 319.00 20.00 6.7% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    MTN Made For Home 220GB 419.00 20.00 5.0% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    MTN Made For Home 400GB 739.00 40.00 5.7% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    MTN Made For Home 1TB 1,449.00 50.00 3.6% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    MyMTN Home Uncapped FLTE 10Mbps FUP 400GB 2Mbps 529.00 30.00 6.0% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    MyMTN Home Uncapped FLTE 20Mbps FUP 600GB 4Mbps 739.00 40.00 5.7% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    MyMTN Home Uncapped FLTE 30Mbps FUP 700GB 4Mbps 849.00 50.00 6.3% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    MyMTN Home Uncapped 5G 30Mbps FUP 800GB 4Mbps 949.00 50.00 5.6% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    MyMTN Home Uncapped 5G 50Mbps FUP 1TB 4Mbps 1,049.00 50.00 5.0% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    MyMTN Home Uncapped 5G 100Mbps FUP 2TB 4Mbps 1,149.00 50.00 4.5% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    My MTNChoice Flexi R30 30.00 0.00 0.0% 1.99 0.09 4.7%
    My MTNChoice Flexi R55 55.00 0.00 0.0% 1.99 0.09 4.7%
    My MTNChoice Flexi R60 60.00 0.00 0.0% 1.99 0.09 4.7%
    My MTNChoice Flexi R110 110.00 0.00 0.0% 1.99 0.09 4.7%
    My MTNChoice Flexi R120 120.00 0.00 0.0% 1.99 0.09 4.7%
    My MTNChoice Flexi R200 200.00 0.00 0.0% 1.90 0.09 5.0%
    My MTNChoice Flexi R220 220.00 0.00 0.0% 1.90 0.09 5.0%
    My MTNChoice Flexi R350 350.00 0.00 0.0% 1.90 0.09 5.0%
    MTN Made For Me XS 112.50 7.50 7.1% 1.05 0.06 6.1%
    MTN Made For Me S 219.00 10.00 4.8% 1.05 0.06 6.1%
    MTN Made For Me M 335.00 20.00 6.3% 0.85 0.06 7.6%
    MTN Made For Me L 499.00 24.00 5.1% 0.69 0.00 0.0%
    MTN Made For Me XL 779.00 44.00 6.0% 0.50 0.00 0.0%
    My MTNChoice Zero 0.00 0.00 0.0% 1.90 0.10 5.6%
    MyMTN Sky Zero 0.00 0.00 0.0% 1.90 0.10 5.6%
    MTN 50GB – Black Friday 2022 209.00 10.00 5.0% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    MTN 100GB – Black Friday 2022 319.00 20.00 6.7% 1.99 0.00 0.0%
    MTN Sky Bronze – Black Friday 2022 639.00 40.00 6.7% 0.50 0.00 0.0%

