MTN launches plans for informal traders starting at R49

MTN South Africa has launched new prepaid plans aimed at informal traders and other small businesses, with prices starting at R49 for 3GB of anytime data and 25 minutes any of all-network talk-time with seven-day validity.

The new plans, called MTN Made for Skhokho, are aimed specifically at small businesses in the informal sector.

Other plans include a 5GB/50-minute plan with 14-day validity for R99 and a 10GB/100-minute plan for R199 with 30-day validity (more details in the table below).

All the plans include bundled on-net (MTN to MTN) calls (equal to the allocation of all-net minutes) as well as data for use with specific apps such as Facebook, WhatsApp and YouTube.

Bundle Validity Details Price Skhokho Small 7 days 3GB anytime data

25 all-net mins and 25 on-net mins

1GB business bundle for Teams and Zoom

1GB social bundles for Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and YouTube R49 Skhokho Medium 14 days 5GB anytime data

50 all-net mins and 50 on-net mins

3GB business bundle for Teams and Zoom

2GB social bundles for Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and YouTube R99 Skhokho Large 30 days 10GB anytime data and 10GB late-night data

100 all-net mins and 100 on-net mins

3GB business bundle for Teams and Zoom

2GB social bundles for Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and YouTube R199

Customers do not need to be a registered business to get these packages, MTN said. They do, however, first have to register on the MTN Business website. — (c) 2022 NewsCentral Media