MTN launches ‘uncapped’ 5G at R999/month

The battle between operators for the fixed-wireless home broadband market just stepped up a gear, with MTN South Africa announcing on Friday that it will offer uncapped 5G access at R999/month.

MTN has done this by upgrading its MyMTN Home Uncapped plan, which until now was only available in a 4G/LTE flavour, to 5G, which should offer users in coverage areas significantly better network latencies – or network round-trip times – that are more akin to fibre services.

However, the R999 5G plan is limited to 50Mbit/s and has a 1TB fair-use policy.

A R1 099/month plan doubles the speed to 100Mbit/s and offers 2TB of data before the fair-use policy kicks in.

The deals are available on 24-month contracts, or month to month if the buyer already has a 5G router

The fair-use policy states that once the 1TB and 2TB limits are reached — depending on the package — speeds are reduced to 4Mbit/s for the remainder of the month.

“MTN has developed the MyMTN Home Uncapped 5G plans using the latest 5G network technologies to provide unlimited data connectivity to customers’ homes across 125 coverage areas, across all provinces,” the company said.

Rain currently offers a 50Mbit/s “unlimited home 5G standard” plan for R699/month, while its “unlimited home 5G premium” plan, which doesn’t have speed restrictions, costs R999/month. – © 2021 NewsCentral Media