MTN launches uncapped wireless home packages – from R249/month

MTN South Africa has launched uncapped wireless Internet plans aimed at home users – and they’re priced competitively next to uncapped fibre solutions.

The new packages start at R249/month for a “Starter” service limited to 10Mbit/s (and 2Mbit/s after 100GB of data has been used).

This goes up to R999/month an “Infinite” plan that offers “best-effort speeds” (reduced to 15Mbit/s after 1.5TB of data usage).

The plans work on both MTN’s 4G/LTE and 5G networks, but are obviously coverage dependent.

“These new plans are all wireless plans. They will connect to either fixed-LTE or 5G,” an MTN spokeswoman told TechCentral. “”In order to connect to 5G, the customer will need to have a 5G home router and be within 5G coverage. If a customer does not have 5G coverage, the plan will fall back to the fixed-LTE network.”

The new tariff options are:

10Mbit/s “Starter” plan: R249/month (reduced to 2Mbit/s after 100GB);

20Mbit/s "Pro" plan: R399/month (reduced to 5Mbit/s after 300GB);

35Mbit/s "Premium" plan: R499/month (reduced to 10Mbit/s after 500GB);

60Mbit/s "Ultra" plan: R699/month (reduced to 10Mbit/s after 800GB); and

Best-effort speed "Unlimited" plan: R999/month (reduced to 15Mbit/s after 1.5TB).

“The MyMTN Home Internet Starter, Pro, Premium, Ultra and Infinite offerings are all month-to-month plans, meaning that you pay monthly, you can cancel anytime and you get a free-to-use router,” the company said in a press release on Thursday. – © 2023 NewsCentral Media