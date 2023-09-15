MTN SuperFlex: DIY mobile plans launched in market shake-up

MTN South Africa has launched SuperFlex, a new mobile tariff plan that allows customers to choose how much data they want, coupled with unlimited minutes and SMS and a six-month subscription to the mobile version of Disney+.

The new plans start at R299 for 10GB of anytime data, plus those unlimited calls and texts. The plans on offer, all providing unlimited phone calls and SMSes, are:

10GB: R299

R299 15GB: R399

R399 20GB: R479

MTN described MTN SuperFlex as a “mobile plan that offers customers simplicity, customisation and flexibility” without paperwork, contact lock-in or credit checks.

It is a Sim-only offering, though customers can add a handset during checkout at an additional cost.

“MTN SuperFlex gives customers the flexibility to build and adjust their plans according to their changing needs. One of the key benefits of this plan is simplicity – meaning that there are no complex, time-based, location-based data bundles or network-specific call benefits – just the freedom for customers to use their data where and when they want, and to connect with unlimited minutes and SMS,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

MTN SuperFlex

“MTN SuperFlex enables customers to pay monthly using their debit or credit card, and an ability to unsubscribe from MTN SuperFlex at any time by simply selecting an option on the MTN app.”

The unlimited calls apply to any local network, as do the unlimited SMSes. MTN said there is no usage threshold on the unlimited voice and SMS.

However, an acceptable use policy applies, with the plans intended for “consumer use only”. Customer usage “will be monitored, and you will be notified if abuse is detected”. If that happens, MTN “has the right to suspend your SuperFlex service”.

