MTN to offer zero-rated Facebook in deal with Meta

Meta Platforms has struck a deal with MTN South Africa that will see subscribers to the mobile network get zero-rated access to the popular Facebook social media network.

The offering is aimed at “data-sensitive customers”, offering them up to 15MB/day of Facebook access. However, there’s one catch: only text and images will be displayed, not video. Users do not need to maintain a positive data balance to access Facebook.

In 2017, MTN and Meta introduced Facebook AutoFlex to allow customers to enjoy a text-only Facebook experience. “The new text-and-photo mode gives customers a richer, more captivating experience where they can see photos, update their status and send messages without data charges.”

The companies have developed an “ecosystem of services” on Facebook, providing things like bundle purchases, data advances (XtraTime), customer registrations, and recharges using card, airtime and mobile money. “This ensures customer experience is not disrupted while browsing and service delivery during usage.”

Will this be enough to tempt social media users, especially youngsters, to use Facebook? Time will tell.