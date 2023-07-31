Musk asks Ramaphosa: ‘Why do you say nothing?’

South African-born billionaire Elon Musk has publicly challenged Cyril Ramaphosa on Twitter, accusing South Africa’s president of saying “nothing” about an inflammatory song sung at a recent rally of the far-left EFF party.

Musk was responding to a tweet by a right-wing US political commentator, Benny Johnson, who had posted the footage of the EFF rally at which the controversial song Kill the Boer was sung.

“Shocking video shows South Africa’s black party singing ‘kill the Boer (Whites), kill the White farmer’,” Johnson tweeted. “This is all downstream from the rotten secular religion of wokeness and CRT plaguing America today.”

They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa. @CyrilRamaphosa, why do you say nothing? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 31, 2023

Musk responded: “They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa.” He then tagged @CyrilRamaphosa, Ramaphosa’s official Twitter account, asking: “Why do you say nothing?”

Musk was born in Pretoria and attended school there before leaving the country at age 18 for Canada, acquiring citizenship through his Canadian-born mother.

Musk’s tweet to Ramaphosa had been retweeted more than 4 000 times two hours after he posted it. — (c) 2023 NewsCentral Media