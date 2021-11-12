Is a managed service provider the answer to your IT headaches?

In this podcast, Dylan Horsten, CEO of MySky Networks, examines the role of a managed service provider (MSP) in today’s volatile business environment.

Event Wi-Fi, business networks and expansion networks all form part of the MySky offering, and Horsten talks through the options.

With the MSP market becoming more competitive, customers are now have wide choice – and MySky is there to welcome them.

Horsten talks about the MySky team, the importance of culture in business, and how an agile partner can help customers achieve their goals.

“Companies want to be nomadic and avoid lock-in for hardware, IT systems and service. Choice is expected, and that’s what we offer,” said Horsten.

As an Aruba Central partner, MySky is focused relentlessly on service quality – which clear in the discussion.

Watch the video

Listen to the audio

How to subscribe to TechCentral’s podcasts

There are many ways to enjoy TechCentral’s podcasts, beyond simply streaming them from the website. The best way is by subscribing to them using an app on your phone, allowing you to listen in the car (via Bluetooth), at the gym or wherever you happen to be. Use the links below to subscribe:

TechCentral podcasts are governed by a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) licence. — (c) 2021 NewsCentral Media