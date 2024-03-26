Nampak hit by cyberattack

JSE-listed packaging firm Nampak told its shareholders on Tuesday that it has suffered a cyberattack in which an unknown third party has gained access to its IT systems.

In a notice published on the JSE’s stock exchange news service, Nampak said it has taken the “necessary steps to contain, assess and remediate the incident”. It emphasised that despite the successful attack, it employs “robust and embedded security protocols”.

“Nampak is taking the necessary measures to determine the scope of the compromise, to restore the integrity of its information systems and to ensure that it is not exposed to further risk,” it said.

“The company has retained local and global cybersecurity and forensic experts to work with its capable in-house IT team to manage this process.”

It said the breach has not impacted its manufacturing facilities and operations, which are “functioning as normal, albeit with some manual operating systems where required”. It said has switched over to “backup manual compensating controls and continues to function using these processes”.

“The company will work with its suppliers and customers to ensure that the impact of the incident is contained, and it is able to continue delivering products as required.”

Popia

An initial notification has been filed with the Information Regulator under the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia). “This will be supplemented as the investigation progresses, and a notification to potentially affected data subjects will be made as soon as possible, in accordance with Popia requirements.”

Nampak didn’t provide any insight into the motives of the attackers, or how they gained access to the company’s systems. – © 2024 NewsCentral Media