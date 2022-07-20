Netflix is getting its first series in Afrikaans

Netflix will next month launch its first streaming television series recorded in Afrikaans.

The series, called Ludik, features well-known South African actor Arnold Vosloo and will make its debut on 26 August.

“The racy, skop, skiet en donder six-part series features South African-born Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo (Silvertone Siege) in the titular role of Daan Ludik, alongside local heavyweight talents Rob van Vuuren (Swys de Villiers), Diaan Lawrenson (Anet Ludik) and Zane Meas (Brigadier Davies),” Netflix said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The series revolves around Ludik, who appears to be a salt-of-the-earth oke, styling himself as a wholesome family man running a successful furniture business. However, behind the veneer of respectability, Ludik is steeped in the underworld that sees him crossing paths with mobsters and murderers,” Netflix said.

“With his family in turmoil, jail time on the horizon and death imminent, Ludik must rely on both his old and new allies to prevail and save his everything.”

The show is produced by Rose and Oaks Media and the executive producers are Anele Mdoda, Paul Buys and Frankie du Toit.