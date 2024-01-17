New CEO for Mimecast as Peter Bauer steps down after 21 years

E-mail security company Mimecast has appointed Marc Van Zadelhoff as CEO, with co-founder and outgoing CEO Peter Bauer remaining as a member of the board to advise the company.

“I’ve loved leading Mimecast from our founding in 2003 to our current position as a globally recognised cybersecurity company. After a busy 21 years, I am looking forward to pursuing my personal interests in addressing climate change, environmental and social justice [issues], and supporting young entrepreneurs,” said Bauer in a statement on Wednesday.

“I am pleased to pass the leadership torch to Marc, whom I’ve known and respected for almost a decade, and look forward to the company’s continued success under his leadership,” said Bauer.

Van Zadelhoff joins the company with nearly 25 years of experience in the information security space, leading a range of organisations, most notably as CEO of Devo, a cloud-native security analytics company. He was also chief operating officer at LogMeIn, and was one of the founders of IBM Security – serving as GM of the US$2.5-billion, 8 000-person business unit he helped found.

“I’m drawn to Mimecast because it protects against today’s most urgent cybersecurity threats, namely employees collaborating in an ever more dangerous world.”

Van Zadelhoff starts as Mimecast CEO on 22 January.