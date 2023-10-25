New Macs are coming – M3 machines expected

Apple will roll out new products on Monday, 30 October in what will likely be the iPhone maker’s last launch event of 2023.

On Tuesday, the company announced plans on for next week’s presentation, dubbing the showcase “Scary Fast”. The event will take place at 5pm California time, airing on the company’s website and online video services such as YouTube.

Apple could use next week’s launch to reveal new Mac computers. Inventory of existing high-end 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros — as well as the all-in-one iMac desktop — has dwindled at Apple stores as well as retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. Consumers trying to order models from Apple’s website are being told that they won’t be delivered until November. These are typically signs that a product update is looming.

The 5pm timing for the event is unusual. The company typically hosts its launches in the morning. The “Scary Fast” branding, meanwhile, could imply that Apple is ready to unveil its M3 Mac chip, which will deliver significant performance improvements to the company’s computers. The theme and timing also could be a nod to Halloween, which takes place the following day.

Though Apple usually launches new iPads in October, the company doesn’t plan changes to its tablet line until next autumn. Apple is working on updates to the iPad mini, Air and entry-level models that focus on performance. The company is also developing a revamped iPad Pro with a screen that uses OLED technology — short for organic light-emitting diodes — for next year. That would match the display of the iPhone.

In January, Apple held a virtual event on its website to roll out other minor new products, including the current version of the MacBook Pro and Mac mini. But it didn’t announce that event ahead of time. That suggests this showcase may be a bit more significant. — (c) 2023 Bloomberg LP