Managed IT infrastructure done right, with three6five

In the digital world, organisations need dependable and forward-thinking IT partners to help them navigate the complexities of technology to secure an edge in their own vertical markets.

Three6five Digital Solutions is excited to introduce a new strategic direction that aims to deliver managed IT infrastructure services tailored to the unique needs of its clients. “Our new executive team, led by CEO Nick Treasure, chief operating officer Anton de Beer and CIO Christophe de Chasteauneuf, provides digital business infrastructure operations for businesses of all sizes,” it said.

As part of its commitment to continuous improvement and growth, three6five Digital Solutions is excited about the consolidation of three of its businesses into a single, unified entity. This strategic move is designed to bring together the strengths and expertise of each business, resulting in increased customer experience and enhanced operational efficiencies, while maintaining its company culture.

“By optimising our operations and fostering a cohesive environment, we can better serve our clients and empower our team to deliver innovative and tailored solutions,” the company said. “Our service offerings are specifically designed to offer a wide range of services that cater to the diverse needs of businesses in the digital age. By partnering with a network of ecosystem partners, we provide end-to-end solutions that allow our clients to focus on their core business objectives, while we manage and measure their IT infrastructure with efficiency and professionalism.”

Three6five Digital Solutions’ service offerings include:

Deep networking and cybersecurity specialisations: Its team of experts is highly skilled in various aspects of networking and cybersecurity, ensuring that your business is well-protected from ever-evolving threats and can deliver applications to your users consistently and with speed.

Its team of experts is highly skilled in various aspects of networking and cybersecurity, ensuring that your business is well-protected from ever-evolving threats and can deliver applications to your users consistently and with speed. Its hybrid cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) platform: Embracing the power of cloud technology, three6five’s hybrid cloud IaaS platform offers the perfect balance between private cloud infrastructure and public cloud services.

Embracing the power of cloud technology, three6five’s hybrid cloud IaaS platform offers the perfect balance between private cloud infrastructure and public cloud services. Connectivity and software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) solutions: In today’s interconnected world, reliable and high-performance connectivity is essential for business success. Three6five’s SD-WAN solutions offer a simplified approach to managing complex networks, improving application performance and increasing network resiliency.

In today’s interconnected world, reliable and high-performance connectivity is essential for business success. Three6five’s SD-WAN solutions offer a simplified approach to managing complex networks, improving application performance and increasing network resiliency. Communication and collaboration services: As hybrid work becomes the new norm, businesses require seamless communication and collaboration tools to keep teams connected and productive. Three6five’s services help organisations bring together the best communication and collaboration platforms, ensuring that your teams can work together efficiently and from anywhere.

“All our services are supported by our 24x7xthree6five operations centre, which provides monitoring, support, incident and problem management. This ensures that any potential issues are identified and resolved, minimising exposure to your IT infrastructure,” three6five said.

“Furthermore, we understand the importance of having a user-friendly and an informative interface for our clients to access vital information about their IT infrastructure and accounts. We are looking to enhance of our digital touchpoint, known as Mission Control. This will provide clients with dynamic, real-time data on their IT infrastructure, offering insights into performance, security, and overall health. In addition, Mission Control will serve as a convenient digital hub for our clients to access account information, invoicing details, support requests and more … all in one centralised location.

Three6five Digital Solutions delivers a comprehensive suite of services that empower businesses to stay ahead. “By providing solutions and services backed by our expertise and ecosystem partners, we enable our clients to focus on their core business objectives, while we take care of their IT infrastructure needs with efficiency and professionalism.

“Our approach emphasises regular interaction, fostering lasting relationships with our clients. We believe in the power of positive reinforcement, which allows us to build trust and work together towards common goals. This client-centric approach is central to our success and sets us apart from other IT services providers,” it said.

The new executive team is committed to driving growth and success for three6five Digital Solutions and collectively its exco team brings a wealth of experience in the IT industry, providing the operational know-how needed to execute the company’s strategic vision effectively and contribute invaluable technology and business expertise that will keep its services relevant as well as adapting its services to new technology trends. “We are all ‘techies’ at heart,” it said.

“As our journey continues, we are dedicated to helping businesses understand the complexities of IT. Our approach ensures that we are the partner for any organisation looking to succeed in today’s business landscape by aligning IT to business. We look forward to working with businesses across industries, providing innovative managed IT infrastructure services that empower them to achieve their business goals and objectives. Together, we will create a more connected and successful future for businesses. Welcome to three6five Digital Solutions!”

About three6five

Three6five is a leading digital business infrastructure operations (DBIO) solutions provider. Founded by engineers in 2006, three6five understands how to apply digital technologies and how to build and manage digital networks that work best for businesses. It helps clients to identify and seize in-the-moment, business-defining outcomes, helping them to create, deploy and support the forward-thinking infrastructure they need to translate digital technology into business success. Three6five is a proud B-BBEE level-2 contributor. For more, visit www.three6five.com.