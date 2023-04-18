Next DLP a ‘trailblazer’ in The Radicati Group’s 2023 DLP Market Quadrant

Next DLP, a leader in data protection, has announced that The Radicati Group, a market research firm focused on the computer and telecommunications industries, has named the company a “trail blazer” in its 2023 Data Loss Prevention Market Quadrant. The report , intended for investors, organisations, service providers and vendors who need to make informed decisions about DLP solutions, provides a comparative view of key players in the DLP category.

Radicati Market Quadrants are designed to illustrate how individual vendors fit within specific technology markets at a given point in time. All Radicati Market Quadrants are composed of four sections that include “top players”, “trailblazers”, “specialists”, and “mature players”. Trailblazers offer advanced, best-of-breed technology in some areas of their solution. According to the report, companies recognised as trailblazers have the potential for disrupting the market with new technology or new delivery models, and many will grow into top players.

“We are proud to be recognised as a trailblazer by The Radicati Group. Our Reveal cloud platform allows organisations to protect their data from insider risk and outside attacks without impeding their business,” said Connie Stack, CEO of Next DLP. “Our mission is to reinvent data protection and this recognition is a testament to our relentless focus on innovation. We are proud to play a leading role in disrupting legacy DLP. We are blazing new trails and we look forward to becoming a ‘top player’ in the next edition of the market quadrant report.”

Next works with organisations of all sizes to uncover risks, educate employees and fulfil security, compliance and regulatory needs. Our Reveal cloud platform helps security teams understand human behavioural patterns, strengthen defences against insider risks, close compliance gaps and prevent data loss. Unlike legacy DLP, Reveal is a flexible, cloud-native, machine-learning-powered solution built for today’s threat landscape.

“Cyberattacks remain a threat for organisations of all sizes around the world, as attack methods become increasingly sophisticated,” said Sara Radicati, president and CEO of The Radicati Group. “Next DLP offers an innovative solution that delivers protection via personalised user behaviour analytics and machine learning on the endpoint, which places them as one of this year’s trailblazers in the DLP market.”

Download the full Radicati Data Loss Prevention Market Quadrant.

About Next DLP

Next DLP is a leading provider of data protection solutions for organisations with valuable data that must uncover risk, educate employees and fulfill security, compliance, and regulatory needs. Next’s mission is to reinvent data protection for today’s distributed organisation. It is disrupting the legacy data loss prevention market with a user-centric, flexible, cloud-native, AI/ML-powered solution built for today’s threat landscape. The company’s leadership brings decades of cyber and technology experience from Fortra (previously HelpSystems), DigitalGuardian, Forcepoint, Mimecast, IBM, Cisco and Veracode. Next is trusted by organisations big and small, from the Fortune 100 to fast-growing healthcare and technology companies.