Next’s Scoped Investigations: protecting employee privacy

Next DLP (“Next”), a leader in insider risk and data protection, has announced a new “Scoped Investigations” capability in the Reveal platform to protect privacy by time bounding and restricting access only to investigators with an approved and legitimate need to access information.

A complementary pseudonym feature redacts personally identifiable information so that security professionals can investigate potential incidents without seeing employee details. This prevents bias and protects employee privacy while permitting security professionals to get their jobs done.

“Organisations now know their employee experience, or EX, directly influences the quality of their customer experience,” said Next CEO Constance Stack. “Employees have expectations of privacy, employers have risk to manage, and privacy and labour laws are non-negotiable. Scoped Investigations allows organisations to improve their EX, respect employee privacy and still secure their businesses.”

Scoped Investigations empowers organisations to meet employee privacy expectations and comply with information security regulations by limiting the information accessible to security analysts for forensic analysis by default. Scoped Investigations grants time-bound, revocable and audited data access to allow comprehensive investigations by authorised personnel only.

“It’s imperative that security teams tightly control access to security systems. This reduces the risk of unauthorised access, misuse of data and breaches,” said John Stringer, head of product at Next. “Scoped Investigations enables insider risk and data security teams to rapidly carry out forensic investigations into high risk activity via a robust and audited authorisation workflow. It adds to existing Reveal platform data privacy capabilities like pseudonyms for employees during the incident triage process.”

‘A paramount concern’

This new capability helps internal auditors and data protection officers prevent unnecessary exposure or mishandling of sensitive employee data by enforcing the “need to know” and “least privilege”principles. Additionally, Reveal APIs enable customers to seamlessly integrate with existing identity-based authorisation workflows.

“Safeguarding personal and sensitive data has become a paramount concern, as the misuse or mishandling of such data can pose significant risks and repercussions for organisations,” said Sara Radicati, CEO of The Radicati Group. “Scoped Investigations introduces an innovative way to protect employee privacy while ensuring effective security investigations of potential incidents. This new feature exhibits a profound understanding of the importance of balancing security initiatives with privacy obligations.”

About Next

Next DLP (“Next”) is a leading provider of insider risk and data protection solutions. The Reveal Platform by Next uncovers risk, stops data loss, educates employees and fulfils security, compliance and regulatory needs. The company’s leadership brings decades of cyber and technology experience from Fortra (previously HelpSystems), DigitalGuardian, Crowdstrike, Forcepoint, Mimecast, IBM, Cisco and Veracode. Next is trusted by organisations big and small, from the Fortune 100 to fast-growing healthcare and technology companies. For more, visit www.nextdlp.com, or connect on LinkedIn and YouTube.