Nik Steffny, e4 chief commercial officer, reflects on 20 years of rapid change

Nik Steffny, chief commercial officer at e4, joins the podcast for a wide-ranging discussion on developments at the company – and in South Africa’s IT sector more broadly.

Steffny, who has been with e4 for almost 20 years – he joined soon after its founding – looks back at how the company and the industry have changed in that time, and particularly in the last 18 months as Covid-19 forced a radical shift in the way people work and led to a big impact on digital transformation.

Steffny also takes a look at how the fintech ecosystem is changing in South Africa and whether the start-ups that are emerging today will become the financial sector giants of tomorrow.

