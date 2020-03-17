No, the Reserve Bank is not withdrawing banknotes - TechCentral

The South African Reserve Bank has warned the public that it is not withdrawing banknotes and coins due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This came amid fake news circulating on social media involving a scam claiming that it is “recalling” money from the public.

“It is believed that criminal elements are visiting the homes of members of the public telling them to hand over banknotes in their possession because the banknotes have been contaminated with the coronavirus,” said the Bank.

It is believed that criminal elements are visiting the homes of members of the public telling them to hand over banknotes in their possession

The central bank said the criminal elements carry fake Reserve Bank identification and provide false receipts in lieu of the banknotes “collected” which they purport can be collected from any of the banks.

“The Reserve Bank has neither withdrawn any banknotes or coins, nor [has it]issued any instruction to hand in banknotes or coins that may be contaminated with the Covid-19 virus,” it said in a statement.

The Bank said it will not, under any circumstances, send employees or representatives to collect cash from the public.

“If members of the public are approached by individuals purporting to be Reserve Bank employees or representatives, to hand in their cash, they should refuse and contact local police. There currently is no evidence that the Covid-19 virus is transmitted through the use of banknotes and coins.” — SANews