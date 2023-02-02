Nokia to give Liquid’s fibre network a big speed upgrade

Nokia said on Thursday that it has been selected by Liquid Intelligent Technologies to deploy a next-generation optical transport network connecting a vast swathe of East and Southern Africa.

The network, connecting Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Zimbabwe and South Africa, will interconnect with subsea cables at landing stations in Kenya, South Africa and the DRC. This, Nokia said, will “create a highway with the potential to handle massive traffic across sub-Saharan Africa”.

Under the deal, Nokia will deploy 145 nodes of its so-called 1830 Photonic Service Switch in the seven countries, providing a design capacity up to 12Tbit/s.

It said a generalised multi-protocol label switching (GMPLS) feature of the new optical transport network will help reduce network disruptions by enabling automatic rerouting as needed.

Terms of the agreement between Nokia and Liquid, which is owned by Cassava Technologies, were not disclosed.