Now Huawei debuts the Mate60 Pro+

Huawei Technologies on Friday started pre-order sales for a device called the Mate60 Pro+, adding a new version to a series that has captured global attention for revealing the Chinese tech firm’s success in beating back against US sanctions.

With no prior advertising, as it did for the launch of the Mate60 Pro smartphone last week, the company announced on its official online store that it would start taking orders for the phone with delivery by 9 October.

Specifications the company provided for the phone touted its capability to link up to two satellites concurrently and larger internal storage versus the Mate60 Pro. It did not release its price.

Speed tests shared by buyers on Chinese social media have suggested that the Mate60 Pro is capable of download speeds exceeding those of top-line 5G phones.

Teardown analysis firm TechInsights has also found that the phone is powered by a new Kirin 9000s chip that was made in China by Semiconductor Manufacturing International, also known as SMIC.

The discovery is seen as a breakthrough for Huawei, whose access to chip-making tools essential for producing the most advanced handset models has been restricted since 2019 by the US. This previously left the company only able to launch limited batches of 5G models using stockpiled chips.

The company on Friday also launched the Huawei Mate X5, a new version of its foldable phone series. — (c) 2023 Reuters