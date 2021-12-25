Now Microsoft pulls out of CES

Microsoft will not participate in person at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 in Las Vegas, joining a list of companies opting not to have a physical presence at next month’s event on concerns over the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The US software giant added that it will continue to participate at CES remotely, according to an e-mailed statement.

Several other companies including US car maker General Motors, Google and its self-driving auto-technology company Waymo, Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Twitter, Lenovo Group, AT&T and Amazon.com dropped in-person attendance plans earlier this week.

CES officials on Thursday said the event will still be held in person from 5-8 January with “strong safety measures in place”, which include vaccination requirements, masking and availability of Covid-19 tests. — Vishal Vivek, with Anirudh Saligrama, (c) 2021 Reuters