Interview: Nutanix Xi Frame desktop-as-a-service offering now in SA - TechCentral

Enterprise cloud computing specialist Nutanix this week launched its desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) offering in the South African market – an opportune time given the Covid-19 pandemic and the work-from-home measures currently in place.

To discuss the launch of Xi Frame and what it means for local enterprises, TechCentral is joined in this promoted episode of the podcast by Paul Ruinaard, regional sales director, Craigh Stuart, chief technology officer, and Andrew Senior, cloud architect, all at Nutanix in sub-Saharan Africa.

The conversation starts with Ruinaard defining the DaaS market and how it’s evolved. Stuart then discusses the history of Xi Frame up to its acquisition in 2018 by Nutanix.

Listen to the podcast

The announcement means that South African customers will now be able to deliver virtual apps and desktops to clients no matter where they are, provisioned via the public cloud or hosted within their Nutanix-powered data centre.

“It is going to be very hard for businesses to put the work-from-home genie back in the bottle, which has created the requirement for virtual workspaces that can safely and seamlessly integrate with companies’ data, applications and storage environments,” said Ruinaard about the South African launch of the technology solution.

Xi Frame is available for on-premises use or through the local Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services data centres

“Xi Frame is a proven technology that has enjoyed extensive success globally. Now, with the local launch, we are providing South African businesses with a multi-cloud DaaS offering that will deliver the flexibility needed to better manage and deploy remote desktops, helping customers build better business resiliency for their organisations, today and beyond the current pandemic.”

Xi Frame is available for on-premises use or through the local Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services data centres.

Listen to the podcast discussion to learn more about how Xi Frame works in practice, its security and authentication model, and why DaaS technology is set to gain much greater traction in the future – and not only because of Covid-19.

