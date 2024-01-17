Nvidia, AMD shares jump amid AI optimism

Shares of Nvidia and AMD jumped on Tuesday as investor optimism over the prospects of higher demand for artificial intelligence-powered chips prompted Wall Street analysts to hike their price targets for the semiconductor giants.

Nvidia currently has a dominant position in the market for advanced AI chips, but AMD is expected to gain ground this year as the company increases deliveries of its own chips to enterprise customers, Barclays analysts led by Tom O’Malley said in an investor note.

“With supply constraints, customers are often using the entire Nvidia platform in order to get priority shipments of accelerators,” the Barclays analysts wrote, adding that 2024 is “the year AI begins to open up”, as other chip makers like AMD gain market share.

Nvidia plans to begin mass production later this year of an AI chip designed for its Chinese customers

Nvidia’s stock rose 3% to US$563.65 and hit a new record high, while shares of AMD surged 7.5% to $157.57, rising to their highest level in more than two years. The value of Nvidia’s shares more than tripled last year, making it the world’s most valuable chip maker, while those of AMD more than doubled.

Barclays raised its price target for AMD shares to $200 from $120, while KeyBanc analysts raised theirs to $195 from $170. Nvidia also got a price target hike to $740 from $650 from KeyBanc.

The median price target of the 53 analysts covering Nvidia’s stock is $625, down slightly from $627.50 a month ago, and their current collective recommendation is “buy”. On the other hand, the 47 analysts covering AMD’s shares have a median price target of $145, up from $130 a month ago, and they also collectively recommend buying the stock, according to LSEG Data.

Nvidia plans to begin mass production later this year of an AI chip designed for its Chinese customers in order to comply with tightened US export rules. In December, AMD announced two new AI data centre chips, as it seeks to challenge Nvidia’s flagship microprocessors. — Chibuike Oguh, (c) 2024 Reuters