Octotel brings new era of internet connectivity to Wellington

Octotel, the leading fibre network provider in the Western Cape, has announced the successful completion of its high-speed fibre network roll-out in Wellington.

This achievement signifies a major stride in Octotel’s commitment to providing cutting-edge fibre connectivity to every home in the Western Cape.

Despite encountering challenges and delays typical of large-scale infrastructure projects, Octotel’s unwavering dedication to the Wellington community fuelled the successful deployment of top-tier fibre and Wi-Fi connectivity in residents’ homes.

Octotel is deeply rooted in enhancing the lives of Western Cape residents while bridging the digital divide

Tyrone Ross, chief fibre officer at Octotel, acknowledged the hurdles faced during the Wellington project, particularly in the local municipal wayleave process.

“Working closely with local council and municipal stakeholders to navigate additional wayleave requirements was crucial for infrastructure installation. Despite setbacks, including weather-related challenges and tough ground conditions, we maintained momentum, ensuring the project adhered to Octotel’s network specifications and local municipality standards.”

Octotel’s mission extends beyond providing fast and reliable internet; it is deeply rooted in enhancing the lives of Western Cape residents while bridging the digital divide. The Wellington roll-out exemplifies Octotel’s commitment to empowering communities through transformative connectivity.

Find out more about Octotel

Ross highlighted the broader impact of the project, stating: “To date, we have engaged over 500 local residents in the roll-out, with expectations for ongoing employment in the coming months.”

Benefits

The introduction of Octotel fibre in Wellington brings numerous benefits to the community. Businesses now have access to reliable, high-speed internet, positioning them to compete on a global scale. Students can leverage abundant educational resources and engage in online learning without constraints. Octotel’s network lays the foundation for a digitally empowered Wellington.

“Our journey in Wellington is ongoing. Having connected more than 4 000 homes, we have an additional 6 000 in the pipeline, eagerly awaiting activation. With dedicated effort, our plan is to enable another 3 500 homes by year-end,” said Ross.

Wellington residents need to ready themselves for the advantages of fast, reliable internet connectivity, unlocking new opportunities for growth, innovation, community development and a connected future.

About Octotel

Octotel is a leading fibre network provider in the Western Cape, dedicated to connecting communities and fostering a digitally empowered future. With a commitment to excellence, Octotel strives to bridge the digital divide and enhance the lives of residents in the Western Cape region. For more information, visit www.octotel.co.za.