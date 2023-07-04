Octotel network demonstrates remarkable resilience

Octotel, the premier provider of world-class fibre connectivity solutions in Cape Town and throughout the Western Cape, continues to establish its position as the preferred fibre network operator (FNO) for both homes and businesses. Recognising the indispensable role of internet connectivity, Octotel remains committed to delivering superior network services that meet the highest standards of quality.

With its steady growth over the years, Octotel has developed an exceptional network that excels in maintaining an outstanding level of service, positioning itself as a leading figure in the design of fibre networks. A key factor contributing to Octotel’s success is its ability to monitor, manage and enhance its infrastructure, providing a resilient solution that ensures uninterrupted connectivity.

Tyrone Ross, chief fibre operator at Octotel, explained the company’s approach, emphasising its reliance on underground fibre deployment to establish a stable and robust network. “We take pride in building and maintaining all our network infrastructure with our internal teams, enabling us to exert stricter control over network quality. Thorough checks and testing are performed before connecting the first client in any new area,” Ross stated.

Octotel’s unique infrastructure configuration allows it to provide 80% of the backhaul itself

Deploying underground cables brings numerous advantages, including reduced transmission losses, streamlined planning consent procedures and minimised risk of service disruptions caused by extreme weather conditions. Moreover, the underground infrastructure proves safer and less susceptible to vandalism. By adopting this method, Octotel also creates employment opportunities for residents and small and medium-sized enterprises involved in the network roll-out.

Network resilience entails more than just increased uptime and redundancy – it adds a layer of intelligence to the backbone of any FNO’s infrastructure. Octotel has maintained this momentum with exceptional performance, always ensuring seamless connectivity for all customers.

To safeguard the integrity of its network, Octotel takes a proactive approach that includes regular preventative maintenance checks. “It is crucial to note that some of our network infrastructures are slightly more mature than our most recent developments. Regular servicing and maintenance are carried out by our teams to ensure optimum network performance and reliability,” added Ross.

Unique

Octotel’s unique infrastructure configuration allows it to provide 80% of the backhaul itself, enabling the introduction of redundancy and failovers in case of any infrastructure damage caused by third-party contractors or vandalism. Equipped with state-of-the-art monitoring tools, Octotel’s network operations centre and security operations centre teams have continuous visibility into network performance, promptly flagging any anomalies. In the event of a service disruption, Octotel’s dedicated teams are readily available to respond and restore the network’s functionality.

The growing trend of remote working has emphasised the critical importance of a stable and secure internet connection, enabling effective work and staying connected with loved ones. Octotel’s chief fibre operator stressed the significance of providing customers with low latency and a full high-speed fibre experience. “Reliable, uninterrupted connectivity has become an essential requirement for businesses and households within our network coverage. Therefore, it is our responsibility to ensure that our customers are never inconvenienced by service interruptions and that we always ‘keep the lights turned on’.”

Octotel has evolved into a customer-centric FNO with an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. Presently, no other FNO in the Western Cape matches the high-performance connectivity provided by the Octotel network.

As part of its mission to bridge the digital divide and connect communities, Octotel employs a multipronged approach to maintain its leadership in the market, combining resilient infrastructure solutions with exceptional customer service.

About Octotel

Octotel is the leading fibre provider in the Western Cape, committed to bridging the digital divide and connecting communities with fast and reliable internet services. With a focus on all areas, Octotel aims to empower individuals and businesses with affordable and quality connectivity, enabling progress and development. Learn more at www.octotel.co.za.