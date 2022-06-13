Office of Chief Justice probing R225-million IT tender

The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) is investigating a R225-million tender that was allegedly riddled with irregularities.

This after weekend media reports revealed that three former employees of the OCJ, who were privy to the setup of the tender, recently resigned from the OCJ in order to allegedly illegally benefit from the tender.

“As stated to the Sunday Times, the OCJ is currently in the process of gathering all relevant information relating to the matter and is taking legal advice. At the appropriate time, the OCJ will inform the public on the matter. We can assure the public that the state funds relating to this matter are safe.

“In view of this, the OCJ will not at this stage be making further comments or providing any additional information in this regard,” the OCJ said in a statement.