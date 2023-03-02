Openview launching pay-TV offering

Openview, the free-to-air satellite television platform owned by e.tv parent eMedia Holdings, is launching a pay-TV satellite service called Ultraview.

According to eMedia, the pay-TV option will be available to South Africans who own existing Openview decoders. The move is likely to be seen as a challenge to MultiChoice Group’s DStv, especially its entry-level bouquets.

“Ultraview enables viewers to see additional bouquets of content for a monthly subscription, while retaining and enjoying the free Openview content on their decoder,” the company explained. The free Openview tier will remain.

Ultraview will be launched on 6 March via a bouquet called “Pride”. The bouquet, which will cost R74.99/month, will offer two channels at launch: OUTtv and Fuse.

OUTtv is a lifestyle channel featuring a variety of LGBTQI series, reality shows, documentaries, telenovelas, gay romcoms, films and OUT originals.

Fuse, meanwhile, will provide “vibrant entertainment that celebrates and amplifies fresh, young voices”. It will feature movies, documentaries, competition shows and Fuse original series.

Ultraview has a three-day free trial, after which the monthly fee applies. Subscriptions can be cancelled at any time. eMedia said it plans to add more content bouquets "very soon".