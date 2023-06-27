Paratus in its biggest data centre build yet

Paratus Group will construct Angola’s first tier-4 “by design” data centre in Luanda, Angola, the ICT infrastructure specialist said.

The new data centre will complement the two data centres the pan-African company owns and operates in Angola. It’s the fifth data centre operated by the group in Southern Africa.

Paratus chief technical officer Rolf Mendelsohn said the new Angola build is the group’s most ambitious project to date.

The new data centre will be constructed on a 30 000sq m plot of land, with the capacity to house over 2 000 cabinets, and will have a total IT power capacity of more than 10MW.

“It is a natural evolution after having built other data centres in Namibia and Zambia recently. It will be the biggest data centre in Angola and not only complements our existing offering but will cement our network in Angola,” the group said.

Paratus Group has four tier-3 “by design” carrier-neutral (not aligned to a telecoms operator) data centres in Southern Africa. With the opportunities flowing from the Equiano subsea cable and the rapidly growing digital economy, Paratus plans to target “hyperscalers” (companies such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft or Google), other cloud and infrastructure providers, as well as multinational enterprises to take space in its facilities.

– © 2023 NewsCentral Media